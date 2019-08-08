Funeral service for ERNEST EDWARD CHARLES 'COCO' BROWN beloved son of the late Elvire 'Bussie' Philpott Brown and the late Ernest 'Toddy' Brown, loving father of Karl; loving Papa of Zahniya and Zaylie in his 67th year of Southbend Lane, Beacon Hill Road, Sandys MA 03 will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, Amis Memorial Chapel, 8 Khyber Pass, Warwick, at 3.00 pm. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery, Sandys.VISITATION: Sunday, August 11, 2019, Amis Memorial Chapel from 2.00 â€" 2.50 pmHe is remembered by his loved and cherished sisters June Belloquet (Georgy), Sandra Butterfield and Lisa Reid (Delroy). He was predeceased by siblings the late Janette Brangman (Richard), the late David Vickers (Mary), Also surviving are: aunt Anita Davidson (USA); godsons Michael Richardson and Michael Smith; special friends Ron and Leona Smith, Glen Simons, Larry Richardson and Eldon 'Mickey' Dill and numerous other relatives and friends.AMIS MEMORIA l CHAPEL AND CREMETERY
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019