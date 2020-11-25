WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. ERNEST EUGENE SPENCE JR., husband to Darnell Spence, son of Ismay Dunlop and the late Ernest Spence, loving father to Samantha Pitt, Yusuf Pitt, Angelina Matthews, Angelo Matthews, step father to Omar, Javon and Malachi Scraders, brother to Lindamay Woods (Sinclair), Ursula Wade (Shaun), Freddie, Rudolph Spence (Sophia), Donna Raynor, the late Lionel Wilson, in his 67th year of 15 Tribe Road # 2 Southshore, Warwick. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020