A Home-Going service for MR ERNEST WINSLOW GREENE, son of the late Ernest Winslow Greene and Kathleen Marjorie Greene (Matthew); brother to Patricia Joell (Allan), in his 62nd year, of #8 Spice Hill Road, Warwick, will be held at St Paul AME Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1pm.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on, Friday December 20, 2019 from 7.30pm â€" 9pm also at St Paul AME Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12pm â€" 12.50pm.Lovingly remembered by: niece: Alisha Joell (Kacie); great- nephew: Atarri Joell; great-niece: Kaciah Fishenden; aunts: Melba Trott, Joy White, Marie Tucker, Rita Furbert, Janet Douglas; cousins: Glawyn Simmons Jr (Karen), Shirley Dill (Barriett), Kim Tucker (Sonia), Stanley Trott, Mitchell Trott (Marquita), Troy Trott (Tamika), Toni Tucker and Dr Gina Tucker-Smith (Curtis); god parent: Raymond Hassell (Dorothy).AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Ernest Winslow Greene.



