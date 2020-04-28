We regret to announce the death of ERNESTINA DACOSTA REBELLO, beloved wife of the late Antonio Rebello, in her 88th year. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Calvary Cemetery. She is survived by her children Tony (Anna), Patricia (Bertie), Charles, and Joanne (Colin); grandchildren Ryan, Matthew, Ben, and Nina; sisters Lourdes and Teresa; sister-in-law June; loving caregivers Mia and Marlene; numerous nieces and nephews both here and abroad. She is predeceased by sisters Maria, Rosarinha, and Eduarda.Donations in her memory can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at P.O. Box HM 1191, Hamilton HM EX. A memorial service will be held at a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020