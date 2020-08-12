We regret to announce the passing of ERSKINE LEROY (JOE) BINNS, loving husband of the late Rosalie Binns; son of the late John and Bernice Binns and loving father to Dennis 'D', Erskine 'Johnny', Joy, Janice and Dawnette (Kevin) Smith of # 8 Lightbourne Drive, Warwick WK 03 in his 88th year. A memorial service will be held at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at 10.00am. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.He leaves to cherish his memory grandchildren: Perrilynn, David (Chalsea) Walker, Rickai Binns, Gregory and Justin Cann, Akil and Shakir Smith; 5 great grands; siblings Colleen Dill, Ann Curtis, Adell Dally, Quinton (Marie) Binns and Charles Leader (USA); in-laws Florence Binns (USA), Marion Lister and Raymond (Moreene) Lightbourne; god daughter Karen Hendrickson; special family friends Kirkland Williams, Lorretta Bascome, Coralie Trott, Samuel Lightbourne, (USA) Deforest Tucker, Harry Corbin, Denise Brown, Murry Cox and Melody Simmons, nieces, nephews other relatives, friends and caregivers too numerous to mention.Erskine was predeceased by siblings Myron (Viola), Leon (Alice), Oliver (Mary-Lou) Binns, Grawdlyn Dill, Phillis (Hilton) Ming and Janice Dill.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020