A graveside service celebrating the life of ERWIN 'KILLA' HARLEY RAYNOR, beloved father of Stephen Raynor, Denise Samuels, Shirlene Raynor, stepdaughter Pauletta Francis and the late Desma Wilson in his 84th year, will be held on Saturday, 4th April, 2020 at St. Anne's Cemetery, South Road, Southampton at 12.00 noon.Erwin leaves to cherish his memory grandchildren, Nyasanu, Nkosazana, Aswad, and Tau Wilson, Dion Samuels, Tishauna Raynor and Tiffany Samuels; great grandchildren Alyis Saltus, Ny'Ashia Ferguson-Wilson, Diyahjae deShield and M'Taio Wilson; brothers Eldon (Barbara), Gladwin (Meredith), Cyril (Elah), Ivan, Willard (Carol), Leon (Betty), and Clayton Raynor; sister-in-law Alice Raynor; special cousin Clarence Raynor, special nephew Quinton Raynor, special friend Anthony 'Tony' Samuels, mother of his children Noella Raynor, caregiver Milaikia Hewey, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020