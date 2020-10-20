We regret to announce the passing of MRS. ESTHER ROSE MUAT, beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Muat, of Easter Lily Nursing Home, North Shore, Hamilton Parish, in her 97th year. A family graveside service was held at St. John's Churchyard, Pembroke on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 1.30pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's memory may be made to the Bermuda Society for the Blind at Beacon House, 3 Beacon Street, Hamilton HM KXShe is survived by her daughter: Victoria Vansciver (Michael); granddaughter Carol Simmons (Troy); great grandchildren Ciara and Jasmine; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A very special 'Thank You' to all the staff at Easter Lily Nursing Home.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020