ETOI OLIVE MINORS JONES nÃ©e SMITHSunrise: April 12, 1937 - BermudaSunset: April 18, 2020 - CaliforniaBeloved mother of Claudette; grandmother of Shawn Troy and Dwight Jr. (DJ) Burks, passed away peacefully at home in North Highland, California, USA., after a short Illness.She was the daughter of the late Seward John Wesley and Vida Cora Bernice Smith (Burgess) of Mangrove Lake, Tucker's Town, Bermuda.She also leaves to mourn, great grandchildren Claudisha, Precious, Troyauna' and Shawn Troy Jr. Chaney; great great grands Anthony and Khole' Chaney; stepson Al Jones Jr. (Karen) and their children Chantelle, Miranda and Jaylen Jones; brothers; Cubitt (Tussy) and Frederick (Freddy) Smith; sister Rose Marie Yarrum; sisters-in-law Juliette, Colleen and Mernel Smith. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and godchildren too many to mention; special friends Margret Belcher (Baby Cakes), Pat Dye, Lois Stevens, Pat Walker, Juliette Harris (USA), and Verna Perinchief, Edith Swainson, Vela Smith, and Barbara Dyer (Bda.)She was predeceased by sisters Ada Mickles and Cora Louise Brangman; brothers Simeon and Wesley (Pond Chick) Trott Smith.A memorial service to celebrate Etoi's life will be held in Bermuda, at a later date.
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 2 to June 3, 2020