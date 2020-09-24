WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Mr. Eugene Mansfield James Ball Sr. A Memorial service for the late MR. EUGENE MANSFIELD JAMES BALL SR., father of Eugene (Lawanda) and Tiffany, of son of Thomas Sr. and the late Jean Ball, brother of Sinclair (Dina), Darnell (Terry), Karen (Andre), Thomas (Joanne), Kent Sr. (Donna), in his 60th year, of 16 Euclid Ave Pembroke, will be held TODAY September 24, 2020 at 10am, Pembroke Parish Cemetery.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery.Lovingly remembered by nieces: Kandrea and Shantel; nephews: Kent Jr (Vurnell), Caleb, DeAndre and Takai, Wayne and Kevon Burgess, (deceased) Joshua and Sinclair Jr.; uncles and aunts too numerous to name; many other family and friends. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 24, 2020