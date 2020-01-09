We regret to announce the death of EUGENE RAYNER, formerly of Warwick and recently of Sandys Parish, most beloved husband of Miranda (Fountain) and father of Linda (of Hawaii) and Jacqueline (of Scotland); son of the late Cockburn Rayner Sr and the late Martha Rayner (Todd). He leaves to mourn Sinclair Rayner and Anne (Douglas), Gavin and Tanika Rayner, Natosha Rayner, Nafiayah, Nahjae, Naiah and Sanna Rayner; cousins: Arnold Todd Sr, Veronica Todd, and Anne Simmons (Todd); uncles: and aunts: Rupert and Joyce Todd and aunt Violet Simons, Joan Forbes-Darrell and Karen and Christopher Darrell, Annabel and Luke Fountain. Funeral to be held at Christ Church, Middle Road, Warwick on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 3.30pm. Interment afterwards at St Mary's Church, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Friends of Hospice, Suite 124, 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11 or Point Finger Rd, Paget DV 04. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020