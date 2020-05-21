A private graveside for EUGENE WANE "SNAKE" "JR" EVERSELY, beloved husband of Donyale, son of Eugene and the late Grethel Eversely, in his 64th year, of 64 Roberts Avenue, Devonshire HM15, will take place on Thursday.He also leaves to mourn his children, Zakia, Samaya Simona, Eujon, and Alexander; granddaughter Sariah; sisters, Betty and Lynette; brothers, Glenn and Lynell; mother of his children Tonita; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins from both the James and Eversely family sets; special friends too numerous to mention. Family and friends may tune in to zoom for the graveside service. Meeting ID: 936 9914 7389 Password: 013656ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 21, 2020