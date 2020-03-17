A homegoing celebration for the life of Eula Elizabeth Trott (nee Charves), daughter of the late Eric and Pearl Charves, loving mother of Elizabeth Chatman (predeceased); Leroy Roy (Diane), Phillip Bubba (Gwen), Margaret, Deborah Debbie, Tessa (Omar) Douglas; sister to Charles Sonny (Violet) Charves, Eric Charves (predeceased), Pearl Nilla (Stuart) Easton (predeceased), Edith Fan Charves and Vincent (Pat) Chaves, in her 95th year, formerly of Boaz Island, Sandys, will be held at Christ Church, Middle Road, Devonshire on Thursday, 19th March 2020 at 1pm.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: Julie (Randy) Brooks, Shannon Trott, Hannah Trott-Smith, Eli Douglas, great- grandchildren: Zoe Brooks, Jahkeeba and Teviyah Trott; special friends: Pudgy Cameron, Patricia Best, Jenay White, Zita Pitt and the entire Lefroy House Family. Special thanks to: Dr Donna Keya Bennett, Dr Iszaka Sholabi and nurse Lorises Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. There will be no viewing.Colours may be worn, especially her favourite, pink.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020