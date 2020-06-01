Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EULA IVY GERTRUDE SIMMONS. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of EULA IVY GERTRUDE SIMMONS, formerly of Somerset, Whale Bay, Southampton and Orchard Grove, Pembroke East. Eula was the daughter of the late William and Edith Marie Simmons, and great aunt to Jennifer Simmons (Deandre), Terrilynn Herbert-Trott and Pastor Terence Herbert. She was in her 100th year.Eula was the sister of the late Helena (Hilton) Tucker, McIvor (Lucille), James (Phyllis), Dorothy (Hubert), and Olive Marie Simmons. She was the aunt to Robert (Jimmy) Simmons, Elsie Webb, Paulette Simons, Oriel Simons, Bradley, Raymond, and Lydia Simmons, Hattie (Robert) McHardy, the late Winston and Faye Simmons, and the late Rosalind (Leon) Herbert, and godmother to the late Karen Herbert. Eula was a long-time member of Mt Zion AME, and most recently fellowshipped at First Church of God, Somerset, and Heard Chapel AME Church. She leaves to celebrate her memory, the Simmons, Smith, Douglas, McIntosh, Bremar and Herbert families, former employer Mrs. Barritt, Special Friends Eryl Govia and Nancy (the late Jeff and Margaret) care givers; Ruthella and Ryan Smith, Angela Brangman, and numerous other family and friends.Au gustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com Published in The Royal Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2020

