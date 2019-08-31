AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Eunice Irene Richardson, loving wife of the late Brownlow (Buddy) Richardson, daughter of the late Gerald and Ella James, loving mother to Alan Richardson, Dean, Colin (Cassandra) and Lee (Remy) Richardson, Marlene James, Christine (Arthur) Virgil and Carol Jones (late JJ. Jones), sister of Marion Paul (late Kenneth), late Gerald James Jr., special friend of Olga Jacobs in her 90th year of Owl's Nest #5 Harvest Lane, Hamilton Parish.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019