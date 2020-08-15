We regret to announce the passing of Eunice Veronica Sharpe (nee Somner), daughter of the late Leon and Mary Ann Somner (nee Richardson), loving mother to Veronica DeCouto, Jo-Ann Fox, Michael and Florence Sharpe, the late John Somner and Donna Gilbert, sister to Lawrence Somner, Edna Sharrieff, Evadne Caeser, the late Leon, Eric and Laura Somner, in her 89th year, of # 5 Bridle Hill, Smith's.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020