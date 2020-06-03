It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Eva Naomi Hodgson, in her 96th year. She was the daughter of the late Ilene Hodgson (nee Furbert) and the late Harold Hodgson, loving sister of Grace E. Swan (nee Hodgson) and brother Arthur Hodgson (Liris). Her sisters Ruth Paynter (late Gerald Paynter); Damaris Smith (Vincent) and her brother, Harold B. Hodgson predeceased her.She is remembered as our loving aunt by Carollee Trott (Otto), Anthony Foster (Ella), Angelita Dill (Edgar), Maria Watlington (Simon), Odinga Hodgson and Jelani Hodgson.She is also remembered as loving great-aunt by Matthew Trott, Antonia Foster, Erek Fox (Jessica), Joella Foster, Carmen Fox, Haley Fox, Arianna Hodgson, Rhiannon, Ryden and Imani Hodgson. She was a loving great-great aunt to Noelani Lamm, Xari Wade, Cassidy Showers and Aiden Quinn.She is also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Special thanks to our dear loving caregiver Robin Harford.A graveside service will be at Holy Trinity Church, Hamilton Parish, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 3pm. The protocol to be maintained: wear facial masks and social distancing in respect of the COVID-19 regulations. A memorial service in her honor will be announced later. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2020