We regret to announce the passing of EVANGELIST CONSTANCE ELEANOR MELLO, in her 93rd year, better known as MA PINKY, loving wife of the late LIONEL "Daddy LINEY" MELLO, of Great Bay Road, St. David's, DD 02. Loving mother of James "Jimmy" (deceased), Alan "Joe", Juan (Judith), Pastor Kimmie (Sonia) Mello, Judy (Ronald) Williams, JoAnne Burgess and Bonnie-Rose Mello. She leaves to mourn 103 grand, great grand and great great grand children, brother-in-law David Mello, sister-in-law Fanny Moniz; special friends: Barbara Burchall, Brenda Saunders, Bernice Smith, St. Lukes AME Church Family and the St. David's Community at large. She was predeceased by special friends Evangelist Helene Paynter, Pat Olive Foley, Fredrika Richardson.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 16, 2020