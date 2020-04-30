|
|
We regret to announce the passing of EVELYN LENORA MCKENZIE nee NOLAN in her 75th year, beloved wife to Austin Lloyd McKenzie, daughter of the late Rhoda Mary Elaine Thomas (nee Nolan) and Felt Hill, loving mother to Norman Nolan (Diamary), Cavin Nolan, Tina Nolan, Otis Nolan (Charmayne), Aiichia Nolan-Minors (Robin), Barry Nolan, Natasha McKenzie, Colston McKenzie, sister to Louise Nolan, Charles Wade (Maxine), the late Roy Nolan, David Nolan, Clarence Wade, Dorothy Wade.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Javon Minors, Terrina Nolan, Nikhil Nolan-Hassell, Crianna Nolan, Dante McKenzie, Donte Davis, Ari Minors, Aaliyah Nolan, Senait Smith, Sole Tucker, Prielle Minors, Damien Azzario-McKenzie, Angelina Azzario-McKenzie, Mercy Azzario-McKenzie, Genesis Azzario-McKenzie; niece/nephews: Dwayne Nolan, Dr. Dannette Ming, Kenneth Nolan, Karen Nolan, Jermaine Outerbridge, Kevin Wade, Kyle Wade, Justine Nolan (great niece), Levi Nolan (great nephew); cousins: Rosalind Francis, Audrey Harvey, Eleanor Susie Furbert (deceased), Gregory Francis, Denise Vagar, Sean Harvey, Terrylyn Wade (Kirk), Troy Furbert (Shelly), Judithann Furbert, Nakia Furbert; special friends: Catherine (Tiny) Stevens, Madeline Rampersad, Ricardo Rampersad (Godson), Carol Tyrell, Keva Tyrell (Goddaughter), Doreen Clarke, Wendell Eve, Jenita Dyer, Craig Pearman, Dennis Davis; and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|