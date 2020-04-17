A Private Graveside service will be held for EVELYN PHYLLIS ROBINSON, daughter of the late Martha Robinson Richardson (nee Cameron); loving sister to Roseclair Caines (Arnold deceased), the late Louise Dill (Wilfred), Ismay Robinson, Nelda Adderley (Kenneth); brother Earlston Robinson, in her 88th year of 1 Hurst Crescent (Bakery Lane), Pembroke. Lovingly remembered by godchildren Carolyn, Debra and Michele; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Also surviving are nieces, nephews, God-daughters Carolyn, Debra and Michelle, numerous family and friends here and abroad too many to mention. She was predeceased by her mother Martha Robinson Richardson; sisters Louise, Nelda and Ismay; brother Earlston; nephews Albert Adderley, Bryant Tucker, Norman and Mark Dill; aunt Lois Smith; uncle Hilton Cameron. Remebered by Rev. Jon Connell and the St. Johns Church family.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.comWE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Evelyn Phyllis Robinson.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020