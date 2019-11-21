Guest Book View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Everard Livingston Todd, Sr. A service celebrating Everard "Avey's" life will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at AMIS Memorial Chapel, 8 Khyber Pass Warwick at 2pm. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING. Avey was the son of Eunice Simons and husband to the late Gloria Todd (nÃ©e Burgess); father of Wennae Douglas (Michael) deceased, Donna Todd deceased and Darnell Todd-Wynn deceased, Gizella Todd-Cox (Dwayne), Everard Todd Jr, Sandra Ming (Raymond), Kevin Tucker (DeNiece) and Carlos Franks. He will be remembered by his grandsons: Mandell and Rapheal Douglas, Donovan and Michael Paynter, Everard Todd III, Kaelin and Tahj Cox and Deon Brangman; granddaughters: Ezara and Chelsea Todd, Daley Furbert (Jason) and DeAndra Brangman; great-grandchildren Kallan Todd, Khalil Molina, Tahj Bean, Xyon Abbott-Brangman and Aya Brangman. He also leaves behind his brothers-in-law: Quinton Burgess and Rudolph Fubler; and special cousin: Joyce Lambert and special friends Al Furbert, Mr. Minors, Gary Bailey and neighbour Ms. Joan Simons. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



