A home-going service for FLORENCE SHELLEY-ANN DANIELS, daughter of the late Hilda Agatha Robinson, mother of Jamela and N'Kechi "April" Daniels; sister to Calvin Daniels and the late Alan and Robert Daniels, grandmother to Saajida Daniels, in her 64th year, of #4 Bishop Spencer Road Pembroke East will be held at Christ Church Devonshire, on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at St John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 7.30 pm â€" 9pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by grandchild Saajida Daniels; aunts Gloria, Sylvia Daniels, Cecilia Richardson, Jannat Ajamu, Francis Mayers; uncles Arthur, Norman, Alvin, Reuben, Frederick Daniels; sister-in-law Sandra Daniels; nieces Ashaki Daniels, Anika Daniels Istipliler; nephews Adam and Atiba Daniels; great- niece Dilara Daniels-Jestipliter; great nephews Damani, Dorran Daniels-Jstipliler; special friends Claudette Rumley (best friend); special cousins Deborah, Shivon, Lucinda Washington, Francine Childs, Jabari Ajamu, Jittaun Dill, Claudine Jackson, Michaela and Chiffonae Jackson, Jomel Jones, Zenji Washington, Pertha Prentice, Veronica Rogers, Asia Washington, numerous other family members and friends both here and abroad.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Florence Shelley-Ann Daniels.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019