It is with great sadness that we announce the death of FLOYD KEITH "SOUP" CANN, brother of Gloria Pearman (Colin) and the late Erminie Brown, son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Cann, in his 85th year, of the Packwood Home, formerly of Fairvale Lane, Warwick.A service celebrating his life will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, Paget on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 11am. Interment will follow.The family will be present to receive friends at the Pearman Funeral Home on Friday evening, December 20, 2019 from 7.30pm to 9pm ONLY.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Packwood Home, PO Box MA 257, Sandys MA BX.He also leaves to cherish his memory his nieces and nephews: Donald Brown, Patricia Kitchener, Tony Brown (America), Gregory Brown, Pamela Morgan and Craig Pearman (Gladys) â€" all of the US, and Jo-Dina Pearman, numerous cousins and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019