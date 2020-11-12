It is with sadness that we announce the passing of FRANCES E MASON beloved wife of 66 years to her late husband Don Mason of Sandy's Parish. Frances passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6th 2020.A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Bermuda Diabetes Association, http://www.diabetes.bm/donate.htm or by calling 297-8427.Frances is survived by sons Paul (Teresa) and Philip (Dodi); grandchildren Alex and Kathryn Mason, Joshua and Cody Wiersema; sister and brother-in-law brother, Helen and Frank Mutch; nephew, Christopher Mutch and preceded in death by nephew, David Mutch.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020