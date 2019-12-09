We regret to announce the passing on Novovember 27, 2019, in New York of FRANCES M. VIRGIL, of Apt 2F 172-22 133 Ave, Jamaica, N Y formerly of Bermuda, in her 97th year. Sister to Ruth Virgil Pemberton, aunt to Brenda Trott (Doc Trott), Sandra Virgil Hunt and beloved godmother to Leola Stovell.A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Middle Road, Warwick on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 2pm.Further information will be in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.Amis Memorial Chapel &Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019