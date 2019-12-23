We regret to announce the passing of FRANCIS EUGENE DEROZA, beloved husband to late Roslyn DeRoza, of #11 Riviera Crescent, Southampton SN 03, in his 87th year. Loving father to Linda DeRoza, Gina Munroe, Kathy DeRoza-Saleh, Eugene DeRoza and the late Kelly DeRoza.Funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11am at Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church.Further Details will be in The Royal Gazette on Tuesday, December 24.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019