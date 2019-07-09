With sadness we announce the passing of FRANK HOLLINDALE THOMPSON, beloved husband of the late Mary Patricia "Patsy" Thompson (nee Repose), only child and son of the late Charles Forbes and Jane Agnew Highlands Thompson (nee Dowie) of Glasgow, Scotland, loving father to Kimberley, Kendall (Cisaltina), Kyle (Angela), and special son Bryan (Alicia), devoted grandfather to Neil, Katelyn, Kieran, Tyler, Hannah, Kyle Jr, Liam, Ashley (Jamie), Christian (Ashley) and MacKenzie, in his 82nd year, of Garthowen Estate, Devonshire. Memorial service arrangements will be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 9, 2019