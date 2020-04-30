The Blanchette family announces with great sadness the passing of FREDERICK JOSEPH BLANCHETTE, beloved husband of Carroll Blanchette; son of the late Ismay Lenora Blanchette; much loved father of Frederick Blanchette Sr and Debbie Blanchette-Smith (Calix); loving grandfather to Calix S. Smith and Christyn Simons (Lerone); great-grandson Cruz Simons, who passed away April 27, 2020 in his 89th year of "3 Cedars" 26 Verdmont Road, Smith's Parish.Frederick was predeceased by siblings Leroy Lewis Sr, Stanley Blanchette and Phyliss Simmons.He will be sadly missed by nephews, nieces, god-children, relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.A Private Graveside service will be held.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020