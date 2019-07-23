A graveside service for the late MR FREDERICK ROGER SNAPE, beloved son of the late Frederick and Dorothy Snape, of Pembroke Parish in his 83rd year, will be held at Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, Secretary Road, St George's on Wednesday July 24, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bermuda National Museum at #1 The Keep, Sandys, Royal Naval Dockyard, Sandys Parish MA 01 or to the Salvation Army at 76 Robert's Ave, Devonshire HM 15.He is survived by cousins, special friends Michael and Allan and caregivers.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation services
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019