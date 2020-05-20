Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FREIDA IMOGENE (LAWRENCE) NUSUM. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death in Panama of MRS FREIDA IMOGENE NUSUM (nee LAWRENCE), beloved wife of Sheridan Nusum, daughter of the late Imogene Lawrence and the late Aubrey Gibbons. Loving mother to Sean Lawrence (Vickie) and Sheridan Nusum II, in her 66th year, of 10 Studio Lane, Shelly Bay, Hamilton Parish. FL04. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Aiden and Sean Mckenzie Lawrence, sisters Enid Whitter, Judith Lawrence, Dawn DeSilva (Carlos), Sandra Gibbons and Sonia Gibbons Richardson (William). Brothers Rudolph (Greta), Marvin (Gwendolyn) Lawrence, Michael, Phillip, Geoffrey and Kevin Gibbons. Freida is predeceased by son Shannon Nusum, sisters Deanna Binns, Marie Gibbons and Audrey Thomas. Brothers Leslie, Russell and Gerald Gibbons. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



