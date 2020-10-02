|
Zoom Memorial ServiceWebsite www.zoom.comMeeting I.D: 863 2991 0262Password: 082466October 4, 2020To start at 2:00pm ADTFamily & FriendsFreida will be forever remembered by her husband Sheridan Nusum. Loving mother to sons Sean (Vicki) Lawrence, Sheridan Eddie Nusum. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Aiden and Mckenzie Lawrence, sisters Enid Whitter, Judith Lawrence, Dawn (Carlos) DeSilva, Sandra Gibbons, Sonja Gibbons Richardson (William). Brothers Rudolph (Greta) Lawrence,Marvin (Gwendolyn) Lawrence, Michael, Philip, Geoffrey, and Kevin Gibbons. Special Family Keimon Lawrence, Colleen Dill and Cecily Nusum. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Freida is also survived by Mother-in-law Meredith Nusum, Step mother-in-law Shirley Blakeney. Sisters-in-law Rochelle Gibbons, Deborah Blakeney, Sabrina (Hatten) Philips. Brothers-in-law Louis (Linda) Nusum, Eugene Jr., Wayne Blakeney.Godchildren Latasha Peets, Mikai Evans, Jevon Burt. Special Friends Melanie Bean, LenaMae Simmons, Cheryl (Greg) Outerbridge, Maggie Paul, Maxwell Burgess, Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Whittaker, Charlie (Eric and Caleb) Truesdale USA, Kathie Symonds, Diana Pitcher, Carolyn (Thomas) Paynter, Cathy Fubler and family, Sadie (Don) Williams USA, Cleann Lathan, Philip (Shakiyah) Tucker, Harrington Harvey, Gavin (Tanika) Carter, George Fubler, Kim Paynter, Laverne (Albert) James, Andrew Burchall, Coco (Sonia) Burchall, Kyle Smith,Clarence (Nickie) Borden.Panama Friends Rhonda (Victor) Lewis,Brother and Sister Gayle, Boris (Ingrid) Martinez and the whole congregation of Nueva California English as well as Eldorado English Congregation and all the other English and Spanish congregations of Panama. Neighbours of Happy Valley, Burchall, Goater/Ceasar, Posthlewaite, Frasier, Douglas, Leader, Caines and Furbert as well as her neighbors of Studio Lane. Plus the five Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses in Bermuda and all over the United States and other parts of the world and many, many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.Freida is predeceased by son Shannon Nusum, parents Imogene Lawrence and Aubrey Gibbons. Sisters Deanna Binns, Marie Gibbons, Audrey Thomas. Brothers Leslie, Russell and Gerald Gibbons. Brother-in-law Harley Whitter and nephew David Whitter, and Father-in Law Eugene Blakeney Sr.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020
