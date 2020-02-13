It is with great sadness that we announce the death of GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, beloved husband to Jean (nee Rose) Rodriguez, loving father to Fiona Rodriguez-Roberts (Jonny) and Caroline Gosling (Malcolm), grandpa to Malcolm, Sophie and Poppy in his 84th year.Please join the family for a celebration of his life on Monday, February 24th from 4.00 - 6.00pm at 15 Middle Road, Paget.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS at P. O. Box DV 19 Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bmCondolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020