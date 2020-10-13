GARRINA TERRA ZURITA TERRINA CANN

Service Information
D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home
5 Elliott Street
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM 10
(441)-292-5251
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MISS GARRINA TERRA ZURITA TERRINA CANN loving daughter of Ruby Creary (Dwayne), Gary B.K Cann, her fiance Antonio Myers ,sister to Sivaja' Perinchief, Deshun Richardson, Alvin-Ae Landy, Al-Shae Landy, the late Garry Q J Cann, granddaughter to Dorothy Aubrey, Marlene Cann, Graham Furbert, Reuben Burchall, the late Roderick Cann in her 32nd year of #1 Sunset Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020
