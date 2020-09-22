Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARY ELDRIDGE DUDLEY CROFTON Jr.. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of GARY ELDRIDGE DUDLEY CROFTON JR, beloved son of the late Gary Crofton Sr and Cynthia Crofton (fiancÃ© Donald Dickinson), and loving brother of Gregory Crofton in his 60th year of #13 Palm Valley, Southampton.A service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday 23rd September, 2020 at the Southampton SDA Church, Middle Road, Southampton at 11.00am. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Middle Road, Warwick. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.Gary's memory will be cherished by uncles: Alex Crofton, Anthony Crofton, Clarence Hill, Clyde Tota (Jenie) USA and Egbert Simons (Deidre) UK; aunt: Madree Landy, Anita Dill, Patsy Pitcher (Kenneth), Madeline Crofton (Fulvio Colombo), Marguerite Crofton, Dianne Russell (Raymond) and Rita Talbot godmother (Clement); great aunts: Delores Roberts and Marion Simons; godmother Barbara Matthie; godchildren: Davika Hill and Levoui Landy; special cousins: Gino Crofton, Lothar Crofton, John Tucker (Belinda) and family and Janerio Tucker; special friends: Bermuda Institute Classmates, Chance McLean, Dave Hill, Gerald Smith, Bernard Dowling, Alan Martin, Queens Club family, Southampton Rangers Sports Club, Somerset Bridge Recreation Club and Spanish Point Boat Club other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Colours may be worn.In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to PALS in Gary Crofton's memory.Please wear masks and social distancing must be adhered to.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



