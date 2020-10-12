George Edward Wolfe

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of George Edward Wolfe, son of John and Clara Wolfe, loving father to Micheal Emery (Loreen), Neville Smith, Tracy Outerbridge Wolfe, Lovette Smith and the late Laverne Smith, long time companion to Joycelyn Smith, brother to John, Ambrose, Gilbert (Conga), Burt, Kenneth Wolfe, Hilda Wolfe, Ruth Perinchief, Marion Wolfe, the late Sadie Wolfe, Assiedora Tucker, Shirley Wolfe, in his 87th year, of 3 Valley Lane, Sandys. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020
