A Home going graveside service for the late GEORGE EDWARD WOLFE, son of John and Clara Wolfe, loving father to Micheal Emery (Loreen), Neville Smith, Tracy Outerbridge, Lovette Smith and the late Laverne Smith, long time companion to Joycelyn Smith, brother to Hilda Wolfe, Ruth Perinchief, Marion Wolfe, the late John, Ambrose, Gilbert (Conga), Burt, Kenneth Wolfe Sadie Wolfe, Assiedora Tucker, Shirley Wolfe and Viola Bailey in his 87th year of 3 Valley Lane, Sandys, will be held at Christ Church Devonshire Cemetery, on Thursday, October 29,2020 at 11am.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWINGS.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren Sierra Outerbridge, Tyler Emery, (late) Mendell Outerbridge, daughter-in-law Loreen Emery, brother-in-law Prinsen Bailey and other relatives and friends. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.comWE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - George Edward Wolfe
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020