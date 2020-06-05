Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George H. Minors. View Sign Service Information Pearman Funeral Home PO Box MA 130 Somerset , Bermuda PO Box MA 13 (441)-234-0422 Obituary

George H. MinorsNovember 17th 1937 - May 29th 2020We regret to announce the passing of George Minors, beloved husband of Maxine Minors, son of the late Herman and Edith Minors, loving father to Paula Williams, Debra Minors, Carla Hall (Roger) and Dion Minors (Sekina), brother of Olivia Simmons and the late Ismay Ming, Patricia Joseph and stepsister Ena Lee, stepbrother of the late Lionel, Leon and Frederick Outerbridge, in his 83rd year, of George's Bay Road, Sandy's.A Graveside Service will take place privately and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. He will be sadly missed by his loving grandchildren Kyle, Triston, Sophia, Kole ,Dakari and Sarai and great-granchildren Aniyah and Emelia, his loving nieces Cindy (Rodney), Walia (Abdul), Carol-Ann (Lucie), Angela (Kevin), June, Karen, Ruby, Edith, Mujaji and Rashida, nephews Khamisi, Llewellyn, Keith (Katie), Andrew, Leonard Jr. (Sharon) and godchildren.In Lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to St James Church, Account 0601565300016 Butterfield Bank.Special Thanks to Dr Samatha Decouto, Dr Gordon Kooiman, Nurses and Staff that assisted in his care at KEMH.Special Friends Reginald and Sharon Pearman, Frank Roberts, The Royal Gazette family-Circulation Dept, The Baker Family, Walter (deceased) and Cheryl Dill, Evie Todd (deceased), Rose Spencer (deceased), May Albouy (cousin), Ianthia,The Dean family, Pops Workshop Crew and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME



