A memorial service celebrating the life of GEORGE H. MINORS will be held at the Ex-Artillerymen's Hall, 72 Victoria St, Hamilton on November 14th 2020 from 5.00pm to 9.00pm. As we are adhering to Goverment Regulations due to Covid-19, we ask that masks be worn and that physical distancing guidelines be adhered to by all attendees. We invite a maximum of 75 people. Please call 236-7740 to request your attendance on or before November 6th 2020. PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 3, 2020