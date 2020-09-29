AMIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL regrets to announce the peaceful passing of MR. GEORGE STANFORD LLEWELLYN "Lew" HOLLIS, beloved husband of Janet Hollis; father of Velda Franco, Hugh (Crystal), Shawn (Donna), Lana Woods (Greg), the late Larry Hall and special son Earl Bean; son of the late Sherman Sr. and the late M. Genevieve (Mama Jenny) Hollis; brother of Sherman Jr. (Colleen (Pat)), Cecilia Lynne Cann (Lionel), Paul Hollis Sr., the late Dennis Hollis (Carol), the late Pamela Beverley Hollis and the late Vernon "Cap" Bean (Icilda), well-known Fisherman of Lana J, in his 85th year of #12 Moore's Lane, Pembroke. Funeral arrangements will be in Thursday, 1st October, 2020 Royal Gazette.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 29, 2020