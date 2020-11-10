Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD VICTOR RYAN. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

The family of GERALD VICTOR RYAN (GERRY) regret to announce his passing in his 79th year. Gerry is survived by his loving wife Margaret of 30 years, his 'daughter' Robin Peters (Robert), daughter-in-law and granddaughter Lisa and Megan Bleeker ('son' Aaron deceased), brother-in-law David Leach (Michelle) and nephew Derek Leach (Concetta and the twin boys). Gerry was born in Bristol, England along with his three siblings, Alan, Dennis and Patricia (all deceased). Gerry still has many family members overseas who thought the world of him including his sister-in-law Dina, nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention. Gerry's British and Canadian family visited him in Bermuda many times and he had a deep love for them all. Gerry spent much time in his bachelor years at the St George's Dingy and Sports Club forging a family of close friends and fond memories. Gerry's life at sea, for a good 20 years, gave him the freedom to explore the oceans and foreign lands, memories that he cherished, before settling down. He was a man of few words and his motto in life was 'family first, the rest later'. He stood true to that until the end when he left us peacefully with his wife and 'daughter' by his side. Details of a celebration of life for Poppa Gerry will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his Granddaughter Megan Bleeker's Education Fund at Clarien Bank Limited or



