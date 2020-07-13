Geraldine Albertha "Bobbie" (Hodson) Beauford

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of Geraldine "Bobbie" Albertha Beauford (nee Hodson) beloved wife of Walter of Atlanta, Georgia (formerly of St George's, Bermuda) in her 89th year; predeceased by mother Ada Minks, siblings Muriel "Mickey" Albert and Wayne "Dumpy" Minks; loving mother to Susanne, Robert, Christine and Kim (Steven); sister of Joan "Tiny" (Gerald) Bean, Jacqueline "Jackie" Brangman and Kenneth Minks; sisters-in-law Betty Bell and Ann Beauford.She was dearly loved by grandchildren Jamel, Sheldon, Sean, Simon, Donna, Kim, Roxann, Deanna, Dwight, Chloe and Baye; 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and will be lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews Barbara, Zina, Deborah, Noreen, Loredana, Elizabeth, Jackie, Ricky, Robert, Rene, Roderick, Ronny, Dwayne, Eugene and Cunard; special cousin Wilfred (Shirley) Hodson.Donations in Bobbie's memory would be most appreciated to: Action on Alzheimer's & Dementia at www.alzbermuda.com/ADD_donations.htmlA private ceremony in her honour will be held at a later date. Fond memories and photos can be posted here at any time to Geraldine-Albertha-Beauford.ForeverMissed.comAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 13, 2020
