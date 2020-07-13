We regret to announce the passing of Geraldine "Bobbie" Albertha Beauford (nee Hodson) beloved wife of Walter of Atlanta, Georgia (formerly of St George's, Bermuda) in her 89th year; predeceased by mother Ada Minks, siblings Muriel "Mickey" Albert and Wayne "Dumpy" Minks; loving mother to Susanne, Robert, Christine and Kim (Steven); sister of Joan "Tiny" (Gerald) Bean, Jacqueline "Jackie" Brangman and Kenneth Minks; sisters-in-law Betty Bell and Ann Beauford.She was dearly loved by grandchildren Jamel, Sheldon, Sean, Simon, Donna, Kim, Roxann, Deanna, Dwight, Chloe and Baye; 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and will be lovingly remembered by nieces and nephews Barbara, Zina, Deborah, Noreen, Loredana, Elizabeth, Jackie, Ricky, Robert, Rene, Roderick, Ronny, Dwayne, Eugene and Cunard; special cousin Wilfred (Shirley) Hodson.Donations in Bobbie's memory would be most appreciated to: Action on Alzheimer's & Dementia at www.alzbermuda.com/ADD_donations.htmlA private ceremony in her honour will be held at a later date. Fond memories and photos can be posted here at any time to Geraldine-Albertha-Beauford.ForeverMissed.comAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 13, 2020