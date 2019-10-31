Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Elizabeth Thomas. View Sign Obituary

A funeral service celebrating the life of GERTRUDE ELIZABETH THOMAS, daughter of the late Percy and Dorothy Hatherley, loving mother to Cedric Jr (Janet), Norton, Allison Thomas and Merrill Deshields, sister to Patricia Belboda and Margaret Issac, in her 99th year, of 19 Radnor Estates Road, Hamilton Parish, will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Ewing Street, Pembroke, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2pm.Interment will follow the service at St John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home Orchard Chapel Friday evening November 1, 2019 7.30pm â€" 8.45pm also at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Ewing Street, Pembroke on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1pm â€" 1.55pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Ronette (Kenneth) Boyles, Terry (Raymond) Tucker, Sherry DeShields, Danita Thomas, Kimberly (George) Mensah, Takiyah (Erdy) Accius, Nikki Thomas-Bell, Shakiyah (Philip) Tucker, Chelsey (David) Walker, Chriss Thomas, Qubbie (Tina) DeShields, Dominic (Sharnik) Ingham, Troy (Sinshea) Thomas; great-grandchilden: Kenisha, Meche'le, Taurie, Kiyahna, Daelyn, Shea-lah, Chrishan, Christopher, Tae-Yah, Deja, Maya, Chrisjon, Khyl'e, Kenisha, Kiyahna, Anakin, Nevaeh, Mehki; great-great- grandchildren: Khyrie; nieces and nephews: Guerlain, Francine, Corrinda, Tirena, Wendy, Shelly, Belinda, Janice, Pamela, Roland, Anthony, Loren, Coy, Kemah, Glenn, Stephen, Russell, Gregory, Allan, Veronica, Julie; cousin: Edna Simmons; other family members: Lorraine Lowe, Barbara Thomas; numerous other relatives and friends.Gertrude was predeceased by daughter-in-law Sandra Thomas, sisters: Sybil Harris, Beryl Simons, Hazel Desilva, Gladys Williams and Lois Emery. Other family members: Cynthia Cooper and Maxine



