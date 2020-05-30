We regret to announce the passing of GILBERT CAMARA, predeceased by his beloved bride Gloria Camara, son of the late Jacinto and Maria Camara, loving father to Sandra (Kevin) Frank, Michael (Karen) Camara and James (Denise) Camara; beloved VuVu to Justin (Victoria) Frank, Brandon Frank, Blake (Christina) Camara, Michelle, Natasha and Shelby Camara; Bisavo to Austin, Landon, Kaleb, Kylan and Mikaylah; in his 89th year.He is also remembered by sister-in-law Patsy (Barry) Kessell and Mary DeSilva; brother-in-law Eugene (Carol) and Raymond (Alison) DeSilva.Predeceased by brother-in-law Junior, Frank and John DeSilva.He is also survived by Nieces and Nephews, family and friends both here and in the Azores.Special thanks to our Dear loving caregiver Jennie, Dr. Butterfield, Dr. Miller, nurses and staff on Caitlin-Lindo ward at K.E.M.H.A private family graveside service is being planned for a later date.Donations in Gilbert's memory may be made to the Bermuda Cancer and Health Centre, 46 Point Finger Rd., Paget DV 04.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from May 30 to June 1, 2020