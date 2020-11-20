Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Milton Lodge Sr.. View Sign Obituary

Gilbert Milton LodgeJanuary 18, 1943 - November 10, 2020We regret to announce the passing of GILBERT MILTON 'JOHNNY' LODGE, SR, in his 78th year in Georgia, USA, husband of Andrea Kaye Lodge; son of Bernard 'Bernie' and Ida Lodge; loving father to Leighsa Darrell-Augustus, Roshaun Lodge-Penny (Mark) and Gilbert M Lodge, Jr (Samantha); grandfather to Tahj Augustus, Jourdyn Mello, Taahir Augustus, Shaun Penny, Amahnde Lodge, Ajahni Penny, Amari, Alijah, Aaron and Akeem Lodge; great-grandfather to Londyn Mello; special 'granddaughter' and caregiver Nicole Cornett; brother to Dennis 'Tim' Lodge and Bernette Cann; nieces Cherita Caisey (G Stephen) and Denise Lodge; uncle John 'Ginger Blue' Thompson (Delores); aunts Ann and Iva Thompson. He is predeceased by uncles Ernest 'Nipple' and Robert Thompson; aunts Muriel and Alice Thompson, Gladys and Alma Crane; brother-in-law Graham 'Pop' Cann. He also leaves to mourn a host of cousins, godchildren, the St George's SDA Church family, Gorham's and many lifelong friends. Memorial service will be held on November 21, 2020 at 2pm (EST). Southern Cremation and Funeral Home Chapel, 431 SW Broad Street, Fairburn, GA 30213, USA.Phone # 770-574-6196



