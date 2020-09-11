WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING of GILLBERT DARRELL HILL JR, father of Ricardo Hill (Mother - Tanya), son of the late Madelyn and Gilbert Darrell Hill Sr, brother to Margaret Brown, Mildrette Hill (deceased), Mary-Beth Aitken, Myrna Hill, Makita Burrows (Jerome), Monique Lee (Gavin), James, Darreck (Joanne), Archer (Diane), Undray (Pamela), grandfather to Cairo ,in his 67th year of # 8 Broken Hill Lane, Smiths.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 11, 2020