Augustus Funeral Home regrets to announce the death of MR. GLADSTONE LEROY RANDOLPH "GUY" BEAN, beloved husband of Maxine Arnette "Nettie" Bean, son of the late Leroy and the late Thelma Bean, father of Joanne Thompson, Gladstone (Zina) Thompson, Glen Bean, Randolph Bean Jr, and Stefon Somersall, step-father of Dwayne Simons and Cherie (Kofi) Dill, brother of Marlene Smith, McRee (Ida) Bean, Lionel Bean, Malcolm Bean, Howard (Michelle) Bean and Dornell (Jimmie) Furbert, in his 83rd year, formerly of # 2 Whaling Hill, Southampton West.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 5, 2020