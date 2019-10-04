GLADYS MARYANNE PUHEKKER

Obituary

We regret to announce the passing of GLADYS MARYANNE PUHEKKER (nee FOOTE), beloved mother of Mitchell Foote and Garreth Puhekker (Zanaida), in her 77th year, of 16 Redkiln Road, Hamilton Parish CR 02. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Pembroke on TUESDAY MORNING , October 8, 2019 at 11am.Also left with cherished memories are her grandchildren: Brian, Chantel, Cameron and Brianna; sisters: Betty, Patricia, Phyllis, Pat and Norma; her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019
