WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Ms. Glenda Marie 'Sweet G' Anderson. A Homegoing service for MS. GLENDA MARIE 'SWEET G' ANDERSON, daughter of the late Joseph and Gilda Anderson, mother to Tamisha McNair and Tiffany Caisey, sister to the late Uric 'Pop' Anderson and sister Shelley Anderson, in her 68th year, will be held at The First Church of God, North Shore Pembroke on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 12pm.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery.Relatives and friends are to meet at The First Church of God, North Shore Pembroke on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 from 11am.Lovingly remembered by grand-children: DeVonne McNair; great- grandchildren: Ahna Marie and Amelia Rose McNair; nephews: Chris Anderson and Gladwin 'Omar' Lodge; great-nephew: Carter Anderson; god-children: Toni Bridgewater, Raziya Swan, Dane Simmons and Christopher Smith; best friend: Maxine Smith; special friends: Edwin 'Bill' Caisey, Al Jennings, Rev. Judith Gardner, Pastor Veronica Outerbridge, PSSG Ladies, LaVerne Smith, Angela Todd, Pamela Darrell, Orin and Roberta Simmons, Frederick Lottimore, Fiona Miller, First Church of God North Shore, Department of Public Transportation and many other family and special friends too numerous to mention.Glenda Anderson was pre-deceased by aunts and uncle: Nellie Swan, Marjorie Swan and Kinsley Swan. Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020

