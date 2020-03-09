We regret to announce the passing of Glenn Kenneth ("Dingback") Simmons. Beloved Husband of Maxine Simmons, loving Father of the late Demaine ("Butchie") Simmons; Mahogany Bean; Glenice and Maxon Simmons. Beloved son of the late Pearl and Aubrey Simmons. Loving brother to Diane Hunt (Harry); Donna Smith (Rudolph); the late Llewellyn; Wesley and Richard Simmons and Carlton ("Chalk") Thayer. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020