It is with great sadness that we announce the death of GLORIA CECILIA DESILVA, loving wife of the late Leonard 'MP' DeSilva, beloved mother of David, Debra (Maurice), Mary (Joe), James (Sallie) and Janet (Mark). A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at St James Church Cemetery, Sandys Parish on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2.00pm. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING. She also leaves to cherish her memory her loving grandchildren, Jaime, Stephen (Tania), Sarah (Malcolm), Ashleigh (Pedro), Kristen (Jay), Bradley and Jade; and great grandchildren, Breanna, Nadia, Ryley, Ryhan and Aleyah; sister Olive and brother-in-law, Lawrence, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her siblings, Cyril, Dorothy, Phyllis and Peggy and her brothers/sisters-in-law, Manuel, Joseph, Daniel, Johnny, Tony, Stella, Olive and Lucy. ATTENDEES MUST MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR MASKS AT THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. Amis Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020