We regret to announce the passing of Gloria Elsie Tucker in Georgia, USA formerly of # 5 East Ave, Southampton SN 03, wife of the late Noel Eugene Tucker and loving mother of Diane Bridgeforth (Daniel) and Noel Eugene Tucker, Jr.Funeral services will be held at Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church, Middle Road, Southampton, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 3pm. Visitation at the church from 2pm to 2.50pm.Interment will follow at St Anne's Cemetery, Southampton.She is also survived by three grandchildren: Desrae and Dekesha Bridgeforth and McKeba Santucci; two sisters Brenda Bean and Eunice Pitt; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Flowers may be sent.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2020